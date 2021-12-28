$514.47 Million in Sales Expected for The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) This Quarter

Analysts expect The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) to report sales of $514.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Manitowoc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $503.30 million to $543.00 million. Manitowoc reported sales of $430.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manitowoc will report full year sales of $1.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Manitowoc.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $404.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.64 million. Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

MTW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

NYSE:MTW opened at $18.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $665.43 million, a PE ratio of 42.20 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.25 and a 200 day moving average of $21.99. Manitowoc has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTW. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 2,892.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Manitowoc by 193.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Manitowoc in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

