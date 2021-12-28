Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $15.24

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$15.24 and traded as low as C$14.57. Keg Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at C$14.67, with a volume of 681 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$166.56 million and a PE ratio of -6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.17, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.72.

Get Keg Royalties Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0946 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. Keg Royalties Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently -25.15%.

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Keg Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keg Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.