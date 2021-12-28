Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.92

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.92 and traded as low as $0.60. Evoke Pharma shares last traded at $0.62, with a volume of 316,693 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $20.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average is $1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 8.18 and a current ratio of 8.35.

Get Evoke Pharma alerts:

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 713.67% and a negative return on equity of 238.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVOK. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evoke Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Evoke Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evoke Pharma by 9.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evoke Pharma by 22.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,760 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 35,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evoke Pharma by 18.2% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 397,742 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 61,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

About Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK)

Evoke Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.