Intercede Group (LON:IGP) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $81.82

Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 81.82 ($1.10) and traded as low as GBX 72.50 ($0.97). Intercede Group shares last traded at GBX 72.50 ($0.97), with a volume of 355 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 81.82 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 94.53. The firm has a market cap of £41.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

In related news, insider Andrew John Walker sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 78 ($1.05), for a total value of £234,000 ($314,558.41).

Intercede Group plc, a cybersecurity company, engages in identity, credential management, and secure mobility business to enable digital trust in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers MyID, a credential management system for cyber secure digital identity that allows organizations to deploy digital identities to a range of secure devices; MyID Platform, a solution to add digital identities to a range of services and solutions, such as industrial Internet of Things, citizen identity, and consumer digital identity; and MyID Enterprise, a software solution for large organizations and governments to deploy and manage digital identities to a range of secure devices.

