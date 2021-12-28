Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $498.72 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) to post sales of $498.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kennametal’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $495.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $500.00 million. Kennametal reported sales of $440.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full year sales of $2.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kennametal.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $483.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KMT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Kennametal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Kennametal stock opened at $36.31 on Tuesday. Kennametal has a 12-month low of $32.50 and a 12-month high of $43.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMT. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Kennametal by 21,317.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,411,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,259 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Kennametal by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,256,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,963 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in Kennametal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,836,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kennametal by 1,140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 766,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,548,000 after purchasing an additional 705,078 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Kennametal by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,626,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,946,000 after purchasing an additional 559,935 shares during the period.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

