Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $23.46

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.46 and traded as high as $23.76. Weyco Group shares last traded at $23.48, with a volume of 7,471 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $228.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.46.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $61.80 million for the quarter. Weyco Group had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 8.13%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Weyco Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 206,936 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Weyco Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,840 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Weyco Group by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Weyco Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Weyco Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.38% of the company’s stock.

Weyco Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:WEYS)

Weyco Group, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of footwear for men, women and children. It operates through the following segments: North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The North American Wholesale Operations segment includes selling products to department stores and specialty shops in the United States and Canada.

