Critical Survey: The American Energy Group (OTCMKTS:AEGG) vs. Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP)

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) and The American Energy Group (OTCMKTS:AEGG) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

38.6% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Kimbell Royalty Partners and The American Energy Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimbell Royalty Partners $90.48 million 9.23 -$159.45 million ($1.60) -8.62 The American Energy Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

The American Energy Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Risk and Volatility

Kimbell Royalty Partners has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The American Energy Group has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Kimbell Royalty Partners and The American Energy Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimbell Royalty Partners 0 0 2 1 3.33 The American Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kimbell Royalty Partners currently has a consensus price target of $18.67, suggesting a potential upside of 35.36%. Given Kimbell Royalty Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kimbell Royalty Partners is more favorable than The American Energy Group.

Profitability

This table compares Kimbell Royalty Partners and The American Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimbell Royalty Partners -53.06% 5.88% 3.31% The American Energy Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Kimbell Royalty Partners beats The American Energy Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

About The American Energy Group

The American Energy Group Ltd. is an energy resource company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties. Its portfolio includes Yasin Block, Zamzama North, and Sanjawi projects. The company was founded on July 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Wilton, CT.

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.