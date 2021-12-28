Financial Contrast: CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) & Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT)

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) and Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares CNFinance and Orange County Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNFinance 14.43% 7.23% 2.03% Orange County Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

This table compares CNFinance and Orange County Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNFinance $311.79 million 0.82 $16.64 million $0.59 6.36 Orange County Bancorp $58.73 million 3.79 $11.10 million N/A N/A

CNFinance has higher revenue and earnings than Orange County Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CNFinance and Orange County Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNFinance 0 0 1 0 3.00 Orange County Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

CNFinance currently has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 46.67%. Given CNFinance’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe CNFinance is more favorable than Orange County Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.0% of CNFinance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.8% of Orange County Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CNFinance beats Orange County Bancorp on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CNFinance Company Profile

CNFinance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of home equity loan services. It facilitate loans by connecting micro- and small-enterprise owners with its funding partners. The company was founded in January 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Orange County Bancorp Company Profile

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions. The firm operates through Banking and Wealth Management segments. It offers banking solutions such as business, personal banking, special services, trusts and investment services. The company was founded on May 2, 1892 and is headquartered in Middletown, NY.

