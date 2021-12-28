SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.13.

SSRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $17.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.06. SSR Mining has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $21.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 6.39.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $322.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.65 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 17.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SSR Mining will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is 17.24%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $339,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 157,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 44,786 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,953,000. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,550,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.