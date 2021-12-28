Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $468.74.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LULU shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $473.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $486.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,628,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,149,240,000 after purchasing an additional 540,785 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,721,624 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,720,240,000 after purchasing an additional 153,852 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,475,271 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,215,842,000 after purchasing an additional 40,332 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,811,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,026,015,000 after buying an additional 104,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,889,113 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $764,524,000 after buying an additional 120,341 shares during the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $400.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $436.47 and its 200-day moving average is $407.46. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $485.83. The firm has a market cap of $51.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

