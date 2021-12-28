$214.92 Million in Sales Expected for Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) will report sales of $214.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Janus International Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $214.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $214.95 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Janus International Group will report full-year sales of $729.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $729.70 million to $729.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $867.03 million, with estimates ranging from $858.36 million to $875.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Janus International Group.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $187.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.40 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Janus International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Janus International Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Janus International Group in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Janus International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of JBI opened at $12.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.86. Janus International Group has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $15.94.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the second quarter worth approximately $284,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,548,000. Cartenna Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the second quarter worth approximately $7,364,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,289,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the second quarter worth approximately $14,130,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janus International Group Company Profile

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

