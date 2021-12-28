Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Receives $14.22 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.22.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CYH. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist decreased their price target on Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems during the second quarter worth $219,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the second quarter worth $1,038,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 19.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 6.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 361,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after acquiring an additional 21,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 15.4% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 109,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

CYH opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.14. Community Health Systems has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $17.04.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

