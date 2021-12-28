Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $87.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.49% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

LKFN opened at $79.46 on Tuesday. Lakeland Financial has a fifty-two week low of $52.29 and a fifty-two week high of $79.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.77.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $56.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.62 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 39.76% and a return on equity of 14.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. bought 660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 148.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 21,605 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 12.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 73.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,918,000 after purchasing an additional 136,718 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 6.6% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 796.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 24,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

