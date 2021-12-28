Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,432.86

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,432.86 ($19.26) and traded as low as GBX 1,320 ($17.74). Antofagasta shares last traded at GBX 1,320 ($17.74), with a volume of 136,053 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ANTO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Antofagasta to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 1,150 ($15.46) to GBX 1,350 ($18.15) in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($14.25) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($18.15) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($20.84) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,100 ($14.79) to GBX 1,050 ($14.11) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,341.11 ($18.03).

The firm has a market cap of £13.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,395.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,432.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

