Victrex (LON:VCT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2,496.23

Victrex plc (LON:VCT) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,496.23 ($33.56) and traded as low as GBX 2,376.57 ($31.95). Victrex shares last traded at GBX 2,378 ($31.97), with a volume of 15,901 shares traded.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VCT. Barclays cut their target price on Victrex from GBX 2,140 ($28.77) to GBX 2,060 ($27.69) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($34.95) price target on shares of Victrex in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,710 ($36.43).

The stock has a market cap of £2.07 billion and a PE ratio of 28.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,353.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,496.23.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a GBX 96.14 ($1.29) dividend. This is a boost from Victrex’s previous dividend of $13.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.92%. Victrex’s payout ratio is 0.55%.

In other news, insider Martin Court sold 7,824 shares of Victrex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,384 ($32.05), for a total value of £186,524.16 ($250,738.22).

About Victrex (LON:VCT)

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

