Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $68.91

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $68.91 and traded as low as $59.76. Preformed Line Products shares last traded at $63.84, with a volume of 23,123 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $312.82 million, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $135.38 million for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 5.84%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLPC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Preformed Line Products by 56.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Preformed Line Products during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 157.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 90.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 13.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.28% of the company’s stock.

About Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Preformed Line Products Co engages in the provision of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operators, information, and other similar industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: PLP-USA, Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific.

