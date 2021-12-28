HomeServe (LON:HSV) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $917.87

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 917.87 ($12.34) and traded as low as GBX 870 ($11.70). HomeServe shares last traded at GBX 873 ($11.74), with a volume of 54,449 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($20.16) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,160 ($15.59) price target on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($19.49) price target on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($19.49) target price on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,285.22 ($17.28).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 874.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 917.87. The company has a market cap of £2.94 billion and a PE ratio of 78.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.38.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. HomeServe’s payout ratio is 2.34%.

In related news, insider Tommy Breen acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 914 ($12.29) per share, for a total transaction of £228,500 ($307,164.94). Insiders have purchased a total of 50,055 shares of company stock valued at $45,547,739 over the last 90 days.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

