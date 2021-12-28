HC Wainwright Lowers Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) to Neutral

HC Wainwright cut shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

OCDX has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays cut Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an overweight rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Get Ortho Clinical Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of OCDX opened at $20.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion and a PE ratio of -40.96. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $15.14 and a 12 month high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $522.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.36 million. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a positive return on equity of 40.10% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. As a group, analysts predict that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 75,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $1,488,904.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 29.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,238,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,161 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,832,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,687,000 after buying an additional 232,353 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,086,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,964,000 after buying an additional 953,422 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 6,715,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,105,000 after buying an additional 1,149,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,338,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,290,000 after buying an additional 67,109 shares in the last quarter.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Company Profile

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.