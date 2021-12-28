Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) & ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Financial Contrast

Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) and ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Lulus Fashion Lounge and ThredUp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lulus Fashion Lounge N/A N/A N/A ThredUp -28.00% -52.77% -17.09%

25.4% of ThredUp shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lulus Fashion Lounge and ThredUp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lulus Fashion Lounge $248.66 million 1.62 N/A N/A N/A ThredUp $186.01 million 7.20 -$47.88 million N/A N/A

Lulus Fashion Lounge has higher revenue and earnings than ThredUp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Lulus Fashion Lounge and ThredUp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lulus Fashion Lounge 0 0 8 0 3.00 ThredUp 0 2 10 0 2.83

Lulus Fashion Lounge presently has a consensus target price of $18.29, indicating a potential upside of 74.48%. ThredUp has a consensus target price of $27.09, indicating a potential upside of 97.17%. Given ThredUp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ThredUp is more favorable than Lulus Fashion Lounge.

Summary

Lulus Fashion Lounge beats ThredUp on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lulus Fashion Lounge

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. is based in CHICO, Calif.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc. operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

