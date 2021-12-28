Analysts Expect CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) to report earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CarLotz’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.25). CarLotz posted earnings of ($1.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that CarLotz will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.68). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CarLotz.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $68.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.22 million. CarLotz had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 14.14%.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered CarLotz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOTZ. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in CarLotz in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in CarLotz by 245.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8,146 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CarLotz in the second quarter valued at $60,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CarLotz in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in CarLotz by 62.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOTZ opened at $2.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. CarLotz has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $12.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.08. The firm has a market cap of $278.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.22.

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

