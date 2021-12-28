Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.37. Nicholas Financial shares last traded at $11.37, with a volume of 2,979 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $144.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.86.

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.57 million during the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 16.98%.

In other news, Director Brendan Joseph Keating acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.05 per share, for a total transaction of $48,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 11,898 shares of company stock valued at $142,522. 38.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICK. Magnolia Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nicholas Financial by 9.3% during the third quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,379,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,240,000 after buying an additional 201,936 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Nicholas Financial by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,537 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 36,085 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nicholas Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nicholas Financial by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 498,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. 55.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nicholas Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:NICK)

Nicholas Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer finance services. The firm acquires and services automobile finance instalment contracts for purchases of used and new automobiles and light trucks. It also offers direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

