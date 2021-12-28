Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $40.64

Shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.64 and traded as high as $42.17. Chunghwa Telecom shares last traded at $42.13, with a volume of 56,427 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.07.
Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter.
Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile (NYSE:CHT)
Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.
