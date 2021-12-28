Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $40.64

Shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.64 and traded as high as $42.17. Chunghwa Telecom shares last traded at $42.13, with a volume of 56,427 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.07.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 140.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chunghwa Telecom in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Chunghwa Telecom in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in Chunghwa Telecom in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 11.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 2.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile (NYSE:CHT)

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

