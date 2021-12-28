Analysts Anticipate Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $427.29 Million

Equities analysts predict that Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) will post sales of $427.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Plantronics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $432.48 million and the lowest is $422.10 million. Plantronics posted sales of $484.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plantronics will report full year sales of $1.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Plantronics.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $419.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.18 million. Plantronics had a net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 178.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on POLY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Plantronics in a report on Friday, October 8th.

NYSE POLY opened at $30.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 670.92. Plantronics has a 1-year low of $22.69 and a 1-year high of $50.89.

In related news, Director Guido Jouret sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $76,518.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Plantronics, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions.

