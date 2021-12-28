New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $45.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “New Jersey Resources Corporation is an energy services holding company that, through its subsidiaries, provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. NJR is composed of five primary businesses: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR’s principal subsidiary, operates and maintains the natural gas transportation and distribution infrastructure to serve the customers. NJR Clean Energy Ventures invests in, owns and operates solar and onshore wind projects. NJR Energy Services manages a diversified portfolio of natural gas transportation and storage assets and provides physical natural gas services and customized energy solutions. NJR Midstream serves customers from local distributors and producers to electric generators and wholesale marketers. NJR Home Services provides service contracts as well as heating, central air conditioning, water heaters, standby generators, solar and other indoor and outdoor comfort products. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered New Jersey Resources from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.20.

NYSE NJR opened at $40.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. New Jersey Resources has a 1-year low of $33.32 and a 1-year high of $44.41.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $532.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.33 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that New Jersey Resources will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.85%.

In other New Jersey Resources news, Director James H. Degraffenreidt, Jr. purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.04 per share, with a total value of $152,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 71,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation.

