Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) and Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Financial Comparison

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sportradar Group and Meta Platforms’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sportradar Group $462.55 million 12.09 $17.41 million N/A N/A Meta Platforms $85.97 billion 11.20 $29.15 billion $14.01 24.71

Meta Platforms has higher revenue and earnings than Sportradar Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sportradar Group and Meta Platforms, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sportradar Group 0 0 11 0 3.00 Meta Platforms 0 6 32 2 2.90

Sportradar Group presently has a consensus target price of $28.11, indicating a potential upside of 48.74%. Meta Platforms has a consensus target price of $399.90, indicating a potential upside of 15.52%. Given Sportradar Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sportradar Group is more favorable than Meta Platforms.

Profitability

This table compares Sportradar Group and Meta Platforms’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sportradar Group N/A N/A N/A Meta Platforms 35.88% 30.22% 24.32%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Sportradar Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.7% of Meta Platforms shares are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of Meta Platforms shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Meta Platforms beats Sportradar Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sportradar Group

Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc., (formerly known as Facebook, Inc.) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms. The company operates through two segments. The Family of Apps (FOA) segment which includes Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and other services, and the Reality Labs (RL) segment, which includes augmented and virtual reality related consumer hardware, software and content. The company was founded by Mark Elliot Zuckerberg, Dustin Moskovitz, Chris R. Hughes, Andrew McCollum, and Eduardo P. Saverin on February 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

