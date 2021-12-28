Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the investment in firms which are licensed to produce and sell medical marijuana. Its portfolio includes In The Zone, Peace Naturals, Whistler Medical Marijuana Co., ABcann, Hydropothecary, Vert Medical and Evergreen Medicinal Supply. Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

CRON has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an underperform rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an underweight rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.11.

Shares of NASDAQ CRON opened at $4.18 on Monday. Cronos Group has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $15.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day moving average of $6.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.70.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRON. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cronos Group by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,709,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,677,000 after purchasing an additional 689,069 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cronos Group by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,053,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,046,000 after purchasing an additional 614,794 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Cronos Group by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,585,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,947,000 after purchasing an additional 327,000 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cronos Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,335,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cronos Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,670,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,766,000 after purchasing an additional 189,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

