Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Trading 0.1% Higher

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN)’s share price traded up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$22.99 and last traded at C$22.91. 29,920 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 388,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.88.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. National Bankshares started coverage on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$24.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a report on Friday, September 24th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Summit Industrial Income REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$23.38.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.60. The stock has a market cap of C$4.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Summit Industrial Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.34%.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

