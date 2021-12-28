Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capital Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company for Capital Bank, National Association. Capital Bank, National Association, is a commercial-focused national banking association which offers commercial and consumer banking services. The Company offers personal and commercial banking services, as well as cash management, commercial lending, consumer credit and residential mortgage and home loans. Capital Bancorp Inc. is based in Rockville, United States. “

Shares of Capital Bancorp stock opened at $26.17 on Monday. Capital Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.53 and a 1-year high of $28.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.28. The company has a market cap of $362.93 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.45.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $44.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.40 million. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 22.29%. Equities research analysts predict that Capital Bancorp will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 7.07%.

In other Capital Bancorp news, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 18,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $498,553.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 4,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $116,654.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,826 shares of company stock worth $1,602,008 in the last quarter. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Capital Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 436,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 417,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,530,000 after buying an additional 22,308 shares during the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 204.9% in the second quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 347,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,099,000 after buying an additional 233,271 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 344,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,045,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 14.1% in the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 154,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,705,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.64% of the company’s stock.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.

