Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on investment in middle-market companies. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a c- rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of BCSF opened at $15.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.54. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $16.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $49.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 70.57% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.15%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.2% in the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 41,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 6.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 123,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 16.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

