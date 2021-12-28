Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops proprietary drugs for metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation, CNS disease, and male sexual dysfunction. Principal products offered by the Company include Optina, an oral drug for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy and macular edema; and Vasaloc, an oral drug for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE opened at $0.59 on Monday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $2.59. The firm has a market cap of $119.26 million, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.65.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). As a group, analysts predict that Ampio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 215.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,186 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 11,061 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.55% of the company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

