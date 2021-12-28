SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) had its target price lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SGH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SMART Global from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of SMART Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SMART Global from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGH opened at $71.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 90.43 and a beta of 1.01. SMART Global has a one year low of $35.34 and a one year high of $71.51.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $467.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.00 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 35.17%. SMART Global’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SMART Global will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ajay Shah sold 43,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $2,203,628.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mukesh Patel sold 26,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $1,384,075.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,406 shares of company stock worth $8,352,243. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGH. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in SMART Global by 159.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SMART Global during the second quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in SMART Global by 618.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SMART Global by 59.0% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in SMART Global during the second quarter worth $170,000.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

