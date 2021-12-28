AVI Global Trust (LON:AGT) Trading Up 0.4%

AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT)’s share price was up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,074 ($14.44) and last traded at GBX 1,068 ($14.36). Approximately 35,787 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 138,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,064 ($14.30).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,063.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,008.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.59. The stock has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a GBX 10.50 ($0.14) dividend. This is a boost from AVI Global Trust’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.96%. AVI Global Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 0.04%.

AVI Global Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Asset Value Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

