Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.50. Hallmark Financial Services shares last traded at $4.45, with a volume of 86,170 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.87 million, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.31. Hallmark Financial Services had a net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. Equities analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 29,837 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 160,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 7,387 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 384.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 143,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 113,940 shares during the period. Finally, Diametric Capital LP boosted its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 59,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 11,223 shares during the period. 24.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto; excess and surplus (E&S) casualty; E&S property; professional liability; and aerospace and programs business units.

