Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.02. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $4.97, with a volume of 40,962 shares.

STSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.30.

Get Satsuma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a market cap of $156.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.09.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.09. On average, analysts forecast that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp acquired 8,880 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $50,083.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 351,306 shares of company stock worth $1,835,085. 30.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA)

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.