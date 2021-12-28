$919.97 Million in Sales Expected for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) to report $919.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ResMed’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $920.00 million and the lowest is $919.90 million. ResMed reported sales of $800.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that ResMed will report full-year sales of $3.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $4.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ResMed.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RMD shares. CLSA raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.13.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $262.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.73. ResMed has a 1 year low of $179.37 and a 1 year high of $301.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $260.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.27%.

In other news, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.33, for a total transaction of $627,192.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 5,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.37, for a total value of $1,266,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,078 shares of company stock valued at $14,071,050 in the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 24,552.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ResMed by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

