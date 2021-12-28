Zacks Investment Research Lowers Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hillenbrand is a global diversified industrial company with multiple market-leading brands that serve a wide variety of industries across the globe. Hillenbrand’s portfolio is comprised of two business segments: the Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group businesses design, develop, manufacture and service highly engineered industrial equipment around the world. Batesville is a recognized leader in the North American death care industry. They pursue profitable growth and robust cash generation driving increased value for their shareholders. Hillenbrand is publicly traded on the NYSE under HI. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Hillenbrand from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of NYSE HI opened at $53.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.49. Hillenbrand has a 1 year low of $38.18 and a 1 year high of $53.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.23.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $754.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.75 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hillenbrand will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.218 dividend. This is an increase from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 26.28%.

In other Hillenbrand news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 23,459 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $1,179,987.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joe Anthony Raver sold 136,990 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $6,881,007.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,246,326 in the last three months. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 8.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the third quarter valued at $917,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the third quarter valued at $20,743,000. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 22.7% during the third quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 233,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,961,000 after buying an additional 43,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 101.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after buying an additional 43,238 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

