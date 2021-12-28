Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electromed, Inc. manufactures, markets and sells products that provide airway clearance therapy to patients with compromised pulmonary function. The Company is the designer, manufacturer and worldwide provider of the SmartVest® Airway Clearance System and related products. The patented system uses High Frequency Chest Wall Oscillation (HFCWO), an alternative to Chest Physiotherapy (CPT), to deliver airway clearance treatment. The Company manufactures its products for use by chronically-ill patients who face health risks due to pneumonia and mucus accumulation in the lungs, particularly patients with cystic fibrosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), bronchiectasis, and neuro-muscular disorders. The purpose of its primary product, the SmartVest System, is to loosen, mobilize, and release respiratory secretions from the lungs. The Company’s products are primarily used in the home health care market and in hospitals. Electromed, Inc. is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota. “

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Electromed in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of ELMD opened at $12.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. Electromed has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Electromed had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Electromed will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELMD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Electromed by 1,255.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Electromed by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Electromed by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 11,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Electromed during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Electromed in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.13% of the company’s stock.

About Electromed

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

