Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank. The Company offers banking products and services which include savings accounts, debit and credit cards, personal and business loans, mortgages, line of credit, wealth management and online banking. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Capstar Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a buy rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Shares of CSTR stock opened at $20.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.21. The company has a market cap of $456.42 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.09. Capstar Financial has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $23.00.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $34.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.21 million. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 32.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Capstar Financial will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

In other Capstar Financial news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $52,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 3.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 28,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 130.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 8.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Capstar Financial by 0.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 241,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 39.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

