BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $307.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BeiGene, Ltd. is a biotechnology company which focused on immuno-oncological therapeutics. The company’s clinical-stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, BGB-283, BGB-290, and BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands. “

Get BeiGene alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $431.00 target price for the company. CLSA upgraded shares of BeiGene from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, BeiGene currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $360.50.

Shares of BeiGene stock opened at $265.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a PE ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 0.78. BeiGene has a 52-week low of $222.21 and a 52-week high of $426.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.76.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($4.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.70) by $0.24. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 122.41% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. The firm had revenue of $206.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BeiGene will post -12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BeiGene news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.14, for a total transaction of $417,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 5,549 shares of company stock worth $1,925,883 in the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

About BeiGene

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BeiGene (BGNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.