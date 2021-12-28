ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ToughBuilt Industries Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of tools and accessories to the building industry. Its product segment consists of Soft Goods & Kneepads and Sawhorses & Work Products. The company offers bags and totes, knee pads, sawhorses, miter saw stands, pouches and cliptech tool belts. Its brand name includes TOUGHBUILT(R). ToughBuilt Industries Inc. is based in Lake Forest, United States. “

Get ToughBuilt Industries alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of ToughBuilt Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

NASDAQ:TBLT opened at $0.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.56. ToughBuilt Industries has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $1.78.

ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). ToughBuilt Industries had a negative return on equity of 69.31% and a negative net margin of 58.79%. The firm had revenue of $17.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ToughBuilt Industries will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Panosian purchased 263,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.38 per share, for a total transaction of $100,078.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 64.1% in the third quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 51,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in ToughBuilt Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in ToughBuilt Industries by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 452,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 142,696 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ToughBuilt Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 417,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 128,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

About ToughBuilt Industries

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ToughBuilt Industries (TBLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ToughBuilt Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ToughBuilt Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.