Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Transcat, Inc. distributes test and measurement instruments and provides accredited calibration services to a variety of industries including life sciences, pharmaceutical, petroleum refining, chemical manufacturing, public utility, pulp and paper, communications, automotive and aerospace. “

Get Transcat alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Transcat from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Transcat from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transcat has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.64.

NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $96.00 on Friday. Transcat has a 1-year low of $32.54 and a 1-year high of $101.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.54. The company has a market capitalization of $721.82 million, a PE ratio of 62.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Transcat had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $50.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Transcat will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Transcat news, Director Richard J. Harrison sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.38, for a total transaction of $135,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Deverell sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total value of $47,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock worth $3,323,420 in the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Transcat by 30.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 2.9% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 7.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,606 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Transcat by 140.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Transcat by 2.8% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 19,173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Transcat (TRNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.