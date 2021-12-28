Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) and Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY) Financial Comparison

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) and Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Nicolet Bankshares and Community Capital Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nicolet Bankshares 0 0 4 0 3.00 Community Capital Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nicolet Bankshares currently has a consensus price target of $89.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.55%. Given Nicolet Bankshares’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Nicolet Bankshares is more favorable than Community Capital Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Nicolet Bankshares and Community Capital Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nicolet Bankshares 28.32% 10.95% 1.30% Community Capital Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Nicolet Bankshares has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Capital Bancshares has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nicolet Bankshares and Community Capital Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nicolet Bankshares $211.83 million 4.90 $60.12 million $5.99 14.49 Community Capital Bancshares $8.33 million 1.97 $1.24 million N/A N/A

Nicolet Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Community Capital Bancshares.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.1% of Nicolet Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of Nicolet Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.4% of Community Capital Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nicolet Bankshares beats Community Capital Bancshares on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans. The company was founded by Robert Bruc Atwell and Michael E. Daniels on April 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Green Bay, WI.

Community Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Community Capital Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and management of AB&T National Bank. Its services include deposits, lending and providing loans. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Albany, GA.

