Maxim Group Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM)

Maxim Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) in a research report report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ABM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ABM Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp cut their price target on ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

Shares of ABM stock opened at $41.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.29 and a 200 day moving average of $45.88. ABM Industries has a 1 year low of $36.31 and a 1 year high of $55.48.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 2.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ABM Industries will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This is a boost from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.86%.

In related news, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,532 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $119,029.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in ABM Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in ABM Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in ABM Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.