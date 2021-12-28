ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) Shares to Split on Thursday, January 13th

ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Thursday, January 13th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, January 13th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of CSM stock opened at $111.62 on Tuesday. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 52 week low of $57.15 and a 52 week high of $71.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.88 and a 200-day moving average of $103.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSM. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,611,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 140,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,963 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter.

