Nestree (EGG) Trading 51.2% Higher Over Last Week

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 14.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. Over the last week, Nestree has traded 51.2% higher against the US dollar. Nestree has a market cap of $28.82 million and $25.56 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nestree coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0128 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,319.10 or 1.00506173 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00057803 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004572 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005059 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00032487 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $632.30 or 0.01288551 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003756 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002054 BTC.

About Nestree

Nestree (CRYPTO:EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,259,880,474 coins. The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io . The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nestree

