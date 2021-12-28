ProShares Short Real Estate Stock to Reverse Split on Thursday, January 13th (NYSEARCA:REK)

Shares of ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK) are set to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, January 13th. The 1-2 reverse split was announced on Thursday, January 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, January 13th.

REK opened at $8.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.79. ProShares Short Real Estate has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $11.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Real Estate during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Real Estate by 94.2% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 13,163 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short Real Estate during the second quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Real Estate by 5.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments; and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

