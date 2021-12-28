EverCommerce Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EVCM) Lock-Up Period To End on December 28th

EverCommerce’s (NASDAQ:EVCM) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, December 28th. EverCommerce had issued 19,117,648 shares in its initial public offering on July 1st. The total size of the offering was $325,000,016 based on an initial share price of $17.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EVCM. JMP Securities increased their target price on EverCommerce from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on EverCommerce from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut EverCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on EverCommerce from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on EverCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 23.08.

Get EverCommerce alerts:

EverCommerce stock opened at 16.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. EverCommerce has a one year low of 14.87 and a one year high of 23.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 17.89.

In other news, CEO Eric Richard Remer bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 16.48 per share, with a total value of 164,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVCM. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in EverCommerce in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in EverCommerce in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in EverCommerce in the third quarter worth about $60,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter worth about $89,000.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.