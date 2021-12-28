Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $350.40 Million

Brokerages forecast that Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) will post $350.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $304.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $460.00 million. Whiting Petroleum reported sales of $21.27 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,547.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Whiting Petroleum.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.51.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WLL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whiting Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.78.

Shares of NYSE:WLL opened at $67.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.36 and a 200-day moving average of $56.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 2.65. Whiting Petroleum has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $71.61.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Iv Rice purchased 15,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.66 per share, with a total value of $1,025,049.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 14.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 277.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,681 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 25,503 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 768 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. 91.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

