AltC Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To End on January 4th (NYSE:ALCC)

AltC Acquisition’s (NYSE:ALCC) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, January 4th. AltC Acquisition had issued 45,000,000 shares in its IPO on July 8th. The total size of the offering was $450,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

ALCC opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. AltC Acquisition has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $10.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.87.

Get AltC Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,915,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $983,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,820,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in AltC Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $981,000. 15.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AltC Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. AltC Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for AltC Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltC Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.