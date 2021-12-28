PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PageGroup PLC operates as a recruitment consultancy. It provides recruitment services for permanent, contract and temporary staff at clerical and qualified professional and executive levels. PageGroup PLC, formerly known as Michael Page International plc, is based in Weybridge, the United Kingdom. “

Get PageGroup alerts:

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of PageGroup in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PageGroup has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $188.92.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MPGPF opened at $8.69 on Friday. PageGroup has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.71.

About PageGroup

PageGroup Plc engages in the provision of recruitment consultancy services. Its brands include Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Outsourcing and Page Personnel. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Asia Pacific, Americas, and United Kingdom. The company was founded by Michael Page and Bill McGregor in 1976 and is headquartered in Weybridge, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PageGroup (MPGPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PageGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PageGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.